Bobby Glenn Smith, Sr.
MARSHALL Bobby Glenn Smith, Sr. age 84, of Marshall, Texas went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 25, 2019 in a Marshall, Texas adult care facility. Bobby was born September 7, 1935 in Gurdon, Arkansas, to Thomas and Corrine Smith. He was the retired owner of B & M Printing; served in the United States Marine Corps; and was an avid Arkansas Razorback Fan (WPS). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Smith; two daughters, Donna Smith and Patricia Pryor; and three brothers, Mike Smith, Jimmy Smith and Larry Smith. He is survived by his wife, Carla Jean Smith of Marshall, Texas; his children, Bobby Smith, Jr. and wife Julie of Shreveport, Louisiana, Michelle Long and husband Eric of Bossier City, Louisiana, Becky Jacobs of Texarkana, Texas, Sherry Ellenington and husband Jay of Alexandria, Louisiana, Robert Haller of Marshall, Texas, David Haller and wife Jenn of Marshall, Texas; three sisters, Pat Dendy of Camden, Arkansas, Shirley Vinci of Texarkana, Arkansas, Loretta Smith of Texarkana, Texas; a brother, Billy Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a number of other relatives. Services will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at www.dvnf.org. Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com
