Bobby Glenn Thomasson
WASKOM Bobby Glenn Thomasson passed away January 16, 2021 at the age of 66, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born April 9, 1954, in East Texas to Bobby Gene Thomasson and Peggy Pettifer Thomasson.
He met his beloved wife Kaye Thomasson at Henderson State University and they were married 43 years ago on January 7, 1978. He will be fondly remembered by his son, Ben Thomasson; daughter, Kendra Kirker and husband Gary; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Timothy Kirker.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Hill and her husband Lee; his sister, Suzie Pipkins; and brothers, David, Patrick and Sammy Thomasson; also numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins who love him well and will miss him dearly.
He was known to many as not only a kind and gentle soul who loved music, but also a hard working man who always provided for his family.
He was a proud member of Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
He was cremated and his family held a celebration of life for him Saturday, January 23, 2021.
