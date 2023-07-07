Bobby J. Hydrick
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration Funeral Service will be held for Mr. Bobby J. Hydrick, age 86, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Marshall, Texas. A time of visitation will be held at the Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Bobby J. Hydrick was born February 14, 1937 in Marshall, Texas to Bill and Ruby Bailey Hydrick. He passed peacefully on July 1, 2023 at his home in Longview, Texas.
Bobby married Becky Cain Sharp on November 5, 1956. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, Charlestown, Massachusetts, and Newport, Rhode Island. He was a Christian and a faithful member of Eastern Hills Church of Christ. Bobby served as a Deacon at South Washington Church of Christ for many years.
Gone before him are his son; Danny J. Hydrick, his great granddaughter, Lucy Hydrick, his parents, and his brother; Carl D. Hill. Left to cherish his memories are his his son, Billy Bob Hydrick and wife Phyllis; his grandchildren, David Hydrick and wife Ashley, Mandy H. Brunson and husband John, Melissa H. Rogers and husband Jeremy, Zach Hydrick, Jeannie L Caver and husband B.J., and Jerry Ledbetter and wife Lindsey, 13 great grandchildren, his sister; Billie H. Rieske, his brother; J. Pat Hydrick, the mother of his sons, Becky C. Sharp, and numerous relatives, and many of beloved friends.
Pallbearers will be Billy Bob Hydrick, David Hydrick, Jerry Ledbetter, and Ryan Laywell, B. J. Carver, and Zach Hydrick.
The Hydrick Family would like to thank John O’Brien of Enhabit Hospice and Sheaka Bennett of Enhabit Health Care.
