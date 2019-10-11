Bobby Jean Freeman
MARSHALL Bobby Jean Freeman, 85, passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 in Longview Texas. Bobby Freeman is survived by his wife Lurlyne Bradshaw Freeman, brother Billy Glen Freeman, daughter Cathy Freeman Franks, son Dennis Freeman, son-in-law Allen Franks and favorite granddaughters Katie Franks and Carrie Franks.
Bobby was born November 12, 1934 at home in Joaquin, Texas to Benton and Bertie Lee Freeman. He was a graduate of Aldine High School near Houston. When the security guard at Princess Drive-In told him to either go back to his car or get in this one he chose to get in the car with the pretty girl. He married that pretty girl on April 21, 1956. In 1966 Mr. Carlos J. Cacioppa of Timberland Saw Company met Bobby and was adamant that he leave the McCulloch Corporation to work for Timsco. The offer was accepted and they moved to Marshall Texas. Bobby Freeman was an active man deeply involved with his church, family, and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Not only was he supportive of St. Mark's but he was also proud to support the Wounded Warrior Organization. A memorial service will be held Sunday October 13 at 12:45 pm in the sanctuary of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive Marshall, Texas.
