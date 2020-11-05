Bobby Ray Nutt
MARSHALL A memorial service for Mr. Bobby Nutt will be held at Downs Funeral Home, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00p.m. with Bob Bryant officiating the service.
Bobby Ray Nutt was born on July 31, 1935 in Marshall, Texas to Ruben and Ivy Nutt. Bobby passed away on November 3, 2020. Bobby was a lifetime resident of Marshall, graduated from Marshall High and retired from Thiokol. He was a member of Port Caddo Baptist Church.
Mr. Nutt is survived by his loving wife, Fleta; daughter, Bobbie Wiseman; daughter-in-law, D'Lisa Nutt; son, Don Nutt and wife, Laurie; daughter, Barbara Carpenter and husband, Tim; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Ferraro and husband, Pat; brother-in-law, James Ritter and wife, Peggy; brother-in-law, Ethan Sorensen; sister-in-law, Loretta Nutt.
Mr. Nutt is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mike; brothers, Billy and Bryan and sister, Peggy.
