Bobby Wayne Lunsford
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved husband, cherished father, devoted grandfather, brother and friend of many, Bobby Wayne Lunsford, age 84, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. One of ten children, he was born on December 6, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Ora Lester and Molicie Mae (Mays) Lunsford. On October 2, 1954, after a four year courtship, Bobby married the love of his life, Hazel Jo (Watson). They were blessed with 66 years of love, laughter and wonderful memories. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Ora Lester and Molicie Mae Lunsford; his siblings, Nathan Travis Lunsford, Ruby Nell Smith, Frankie Fay Jones, Leon Lunsford, Glenn Lunsford, Pat Spencer, Sylvia Bayless and Phyllis Vestal. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Jo Lunsford; his children, Sherl Robinett and her husband, Donald, Oral Lester Lunsford, Therell Dean Lunsford and Wendy Hope Herigon and her husband, Michael; his grandchildren, Heather Hickman and her husband, Stan, Courtney Hughes and her husband, Brian, Autumn Smiddy and her husband, Josh, Shelia Grimms and her husband, Mark, Becky Lunsford, Jackie Lunsford, Jeffrey Thompson and his wife, Jessica and Dylan Thompson. Bobby is also survived by his brother, Le'O Daniel Lunsford and his wife, Norma; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1954, earning the honor of Valedictorian. He was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and raised bird dogs to hunt quail. He loved to cook, garden and often told his children that growing strawberries was like hunting Easter eggs...you had to look for them. Bobby loved the Lord, dedicating his life to the Lord at the young age of ten and most recently attended church at Nesbit Baptist Church until his health declined. He loved life, his beloved Hazel Jo, his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bobby on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be held immediately after the service at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Harmon, Eddie Allen, Dana Andrews, Brady Andrews, Will Westmoreland and Mike Slusher. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
