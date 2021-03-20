Bobbye Florence Hamilton
LINDEN Bobbye Florence Burns Hamilton passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 17, 2021. Mrs. Hamilton was born on August 19, 1930 in Shiloh, Texas to James Hamlin Burns and Mary Eddie Stone Burns. Bobbye was a very active member of the Linden United Methodist Church for 65 years, teaching Sunday school and serving on many committees. She was also dedicated to civic organizations such as the PTA, Wildflower Trails, and the Relay for Life. She received her most cherished award from the Boy Scouts of America in 1975 when she was given the Silver Beaver, reserved at that time mostly for men scout leaders. Along with her husband, Red, Bobbye was presented with the Chamber of Commerce Civic Award fir Volunteerism in 1997.
Whether you referred to her as Mama, Granny Bobbye or Aunt Bo her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews were always shown unconditional love. She loved her family fiercely. Bobbye was an avid sports fan and never missed a chance to watch her sons, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren play, though she never found a referee or umpire she liked and made no bones about telling them so.
Married for 71 years, Mrs. Hamilton is survived by the love and light of her life, Kenneth Carl Red Hamilton, her two sons and their wives, Kenny and Tina Hamilton, and Kevin and Pam Hamilton; grandchildren, Kassie and Justin Watson, Ryan and Alaina Hamilton, Haley and Wes Troxell, Kallie and Will Daniel, Austin and Karla Sewell, and Riley Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Carter Watson, Cole Watson, Rhett Daniel, Grant Hamilton, Brock Troxell, Luke Hamilton, Vivian Bo Daniel, and Benson Troxell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hamm and Mary Burns; a sister Mary Ann Penny, and two brothers, Glen Rowe Burns and Donald Duck Wayne Burns.
Services will be Sunday March 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Linden United Methodist Church with Matt Graves and Kelly Krones officiating. Burial will follow in the Linden Cemetery under the direction of Reeder Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Linden United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Linden Cemetery Association, PO Box 864, Linden, Texas 75563 or The American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.