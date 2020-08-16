Bonnie Blakeley Scrivener
MARSHALL Bonnie Faye Blakeley Scrivener was born on the first day of 1938 in Keller, Texas to A J and Faye Orr Blakeley. Her family lived in the Fort Worth area, Houston and around the State of Texas before settling in Marshall when Bonnie was in grade school. During the summers growing up they spent time in various parts of the country where her father was working, and she fondly held lifelong memories of those trips. Bonnie graduated from Marshall High School in 1956 and later from Panola College, where she was a cheerleader.
She married her devoted husband of 57 years, Henry Hank Scrivener, in Fort Worth on June 27, 1958, before the two made their home and started their family in Marshall. For 35 years, Bonnie worked for Thiokol as a payroll processor at Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack.
Bonnie's petite stature did not seem capable of containing her commanding personality and dry sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, outings to the casinos, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her three grandchildren who called her B.B.. After an extended illness, Bonnie passed away on the morning of August 14, 2020, in Marshall, Texas.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, David (wife, Leslie) and Jeff Scrivener; granddaughters, Kathryn and Celia Scrivener; sister, Carolyn West; sister-in-law, Patricia Scrivener; and nieces and nephews, Toni Fulks, Gregg Black, Majel Black-Crosby, Randy Scrivener, Lea Langston, Cheryl Cash, and Cindy Stovall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hank Scrivener; her grandson, John David Scrivener; her sister, Shirley Crank; and her niece, Teri Easter.
The family will receive visitors at Downs Funeral Home, 4608 Elysian Fields Road in Marshall, Texas on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening. Interment will take place at Yates Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas at 10:00 on the morning of August 17, 2020.
Hospice Nurse, Paula Garrett, provided the most loving care and attention possible to Bonnie, under the extremely difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic, for which the entire family is most grateful and expresses their appreciation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bonnie's memory to Trinity Episcopal School, 2905 Rosborough Springs Road, Marshall, Texas 75672.
