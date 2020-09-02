Bonnie Dickard Cain

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.