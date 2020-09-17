Brenda D. Talton
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Peoples Legacy Annex from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Talton was born June 18, 1958 in Marshall, Texas and passed over to her heavenly home on September 10, 2020 in Longview, Texas.
