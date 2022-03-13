Brenda Hudson Ramsey
MARSHALL — Memorial services for Brenda Hudson Ramsey will be held March 15, 2022 at 1 pm at Summit United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, A.E. Hudson; paternal grandparents, Arden A. and Rosalee Hudson; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Jewel Steelman; and nephew, Daniel Stephens.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacy/Duane Krupilis, Haylee/Jordan Sterling; granddaughters, Janna and Stella Krupilis and Layla and Lily Sterling; her mother, Barbara Hudson; sisters, Rhonda/Rudy Stephens, Debby/Mike Sullivan; nephews, Rudy Stephens, Phillip Sullivan and Scott Sullivan and their spouses and children; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was a member of Summit United Methodist Church for many years. She graduated from M.H.S. in 1976 and was a teachers aid for the M.I.S.D. until her illness forced her to retire. She also worked at Shoe Dept. Encore.
Brenda Hudson Ramsey will always be remembered as a loving mother, MIMI, daughter, sister and aunt to those who are left to cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial be made in her name to Summit United Methodist Church.
