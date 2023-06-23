Brenda Joy Thomas
FRISCO — Brenda Joy Thomas, 69, of Frisco TX passed away surrounded by family on June 20, 2023. Joy was born in Marshall, TX on June 18, 1954 to Wallace N. Thomas and Miriam Amanda Thomas. She is the third of four siblings. Joy worked for JCPenny her whole life where she made many wonderful friends. Joy loved traveling and cruises, and spending time spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Joy is survived by her brother Bill Thomas of Longview, TX, sister Ginny Pollock of Marshall, TX, nephew Joe Pollock of Marshall, TX, nephew Kevin Thomas and Megan Brazille of Amarillo, TX, niece Amanda Osborne and Jordan Osborne of Longview, TX, great nieces and nephews Tabitha and Gabriel Pollock and Sam Popham, Hunter and Harper Brazille, Knox Osborne. Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace N. Thomas and Miriam Amanda Thomas, sister Andrea Sue Thomas.
The family would like to thank Joy’s good friend Ellice Blaylock and her JCPenny family for being there for her and taking such good care of her especially during her battle with cancer.
A visitation for Joy will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Saturday June 24, 2023 from 4-6pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
