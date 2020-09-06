Brenda Joyce Blalock
MARSHALL Peacefully, surrounded by her family, Brenda went home to be with our Lord on September 3, 2020 after a nine-month battle with leukemia.
Brenda was born August 20, 1949 in Mt Pleasant, Texas to the late Joe and Peggy Blalock. She moved with her parents to Marshall in 1955 and lived the rest of her life there. She worked as a waitress at El Chico, IHop, Porky's and Big Pines Lodge. She was proud of being named Home Town Best Waitress in 2004 and 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joe Max Blalock.
She is survived by one son Cody Blalock and wife Christy. Granddaughter Baylee Blalock and grandson Jaden Blalock (Lexie). One great granddaughter Adley Mae Blalock who was born on September 1, 2020. One of Brenda's last wishes was to live to see Adley and that wish was fulfilled.
She is also survived by sister Judy Perkins (Kenneth), sister Terry Davis (Steve) and brother Steve Blalock (Shirley) as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 7th at Downs Funeral Home, 4608 Elysian Fields Rd. Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Downs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to Parkland Hospital, Dallas, Friends of Marshall Animals or any charity of your choice.
Ephesians 2:8 For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift from God.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
