Brenda Wood
MARSHALL Brenda Joyce Ledbetter Wood lost her fight with COVID and metastatic lung cancer January 22, 2021 with her family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday January 26th, 2021 at 2 pm at Summit United Methodist Church with a graveside service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The visitation will be held Monday, January 25th from 5-7 pm at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Masks and Social Distancing required.
She married Ret. Constable Robert S Wood July 17th, 1964 and served the Harrison Co Sheriff's Dept. for 25 years. After retirement in 1999, she enjoyed woodworking in her shop, making jelly, and singing in the church choir. She touched so many people in our community with her kindness and sweet disposition. She was a proud member of the Marshall Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Ambassador of the Year in 2007. As a smart, self-educated person, she loved to point out the genus and species of a plant or how to build or fix anything. No doubt she would have been a successful Jeopardy! Contestant. She loved antiques/thrift store shopping, a good meal with family and friends, and sewing. She lovingly served as Lion Club secretary for many years and editor of the newsletter.
She was a proud member of a US military family. Her stepfather served in the US Army in WWII as a paratrooper, severely wounded in Battle of the Bulge, her husband in US Army, brother in US Navy in Vietnam, and she never missed a memorial day service. She can rest in peace knowing Joe Biden was finally sworn in as president.
She joins her father William Bill Ledbetter, mother Agnus Bray Ledbetter Arnold, stepfather Gene Arnold, and brothers Bill and Danny Ledbetter, her cats Black jack, Pittypat, and Bandit in the big woodshop in the sky where she will be building a place for her family and friends (incentive to be good, she would say). She is survived by her husband, Robert and rescued cat, Ellie; daughter Shana & husband Brad McCann of Marshall, grandson Jacob and favorite granddaughter Katie, granddog Jax and grandcat MeowMeow; daughter Lori & husband Andy Smith of Hutto, TX, grandson Parker and granddog Snuggles; and son Robbie Wood & Fiance, Jillie Johnston, full-time travelers, and grandcats Soso and Orpheus.
Pallbearers include Tom McCool, Bruce Abraham, Chris Wood, Alan Grantham, Chris Horsely, and Larry Ford. Honorary Pallbearers include Randy Fitzgerald, PJ Winters, Dr. Lijo John and Charlsie Gilcoat, NP and the members of Marshall Lions Club. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Summit United Methodist Church, Hwy 59 North, Marshall, TX.
