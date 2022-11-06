Brett Douglas Weltzheimer
LONGVIEW — Brett Douglas Weltzheimer, 36, of Longview, passed away on November 2, 2022, at his residence. A graveside service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery in De Kalb, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas.
Brett was born in Longview, Texas on July 22, 1986, to Micheal Glen Weltzheimer and Angelia Ruth McIntosh Weltzheimer. He graduated from Henderson High School in 2005. After high school, he went to work as an Apprentice Lineman, working his way up to Journeyman Lineman. For 16 years, he worked for various cooperatives and contractors. He was currently working for Primois T&D Service Corporation.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Angelia Weltzheimer; sister, Abigail Basham; niece, Madeline Basham; numerous aunts and uncles and his two Shih-tzu best friends, Lulu and Wally.
He was the grandson of Roy Douglas (Doug) McIntosh and Ruth McIntosh, Thomas Eugene Blassingame and Donna Marie Blassingame, who he is preceded in death by.
Pallbearers will be Beau Roundtree, Thomas Blassingame, Wes Lee, Sam White, Brad Johns and Blaise Geoghagan.
Honorary pallbearers will be his crew from Primois T&D.
In honor and memory of Brett Douglas and his grandfather, Roy Douglas McIntosh, who was a Gideon, memorials can be made to The Gideons International. www.gideons.org
