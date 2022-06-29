Brian Thomas Leslie
MARSHALL — Brian Thomas Leslie was born on March 28, 1969, in Springfield, MO, to Rev. Dr. Marvin E. And Jenann Demuth Leslie and passed away in Marshall, TX, on June 24, 2022, after a short illness. Being a preacher’s kid, Brian moved around as a child, from Missouri to Mayfield, KY, and then to Marshall, TX - a place he always considered home. He lived as and loved being a Texan, subscribing to the belief that “I may not have been born a Texan, but I got here as fast as I could.” Brian was a Marshall High School graduate in 1987, followed by an Associate’s Degree from ETBU and Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from DeVry University. After college, he was a field engineer for Cardinal Health/Pyxis and most recently was a Service Technician for Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions, serving the Quad-state region of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. After college, Brian moved to Atlanta, GA, where he met Donna Pruitt whom he would marry on July 29, 1995. They welcomed their son, Matthew Thomas Leslie on February 3, 1997. Brian was generous with his time and willingness to help those who needed it. He loved reading and hunting, but probably nothing more than getting behind the wheel and driving the open roads. Brian was a lifelong Cumberland Presbyterian, starting out as the preacher’s kid and growing up to serve the church in many different ways. He was a member of the Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian and served the congregation as both a deacon and an elder, helped out as the sound board operator for worship services and was a vital part of the church’s Hospitality Committee for many years.Brian was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, and his father, Dr. Marvin E. Leslie, as well as both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his son, Matthew Leslie, his mother, Jenann Leslie, both of Marshall, TX, as well as his sister, Liz Grigorian and her husband, Alek of Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Hospitality Committee Fund or your favorite charity.
