Brielle Annalise Gomez
MARSHALL — Brielle Annalise Gomez, age 17 months, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Marshall. Brielle was born October 25, 2020 in Longview to Christian Baez Gomez and Selena Esparza. She was always a very happy baby and made it known she loved everyone. She could light up any room with her sweet personality. Brielle was extremely smart, brave, curious, adventurous, and a little sassy, but always Mommy’s pretty princess. She loved music, dancing and was Daddy’s #1 fan when he played his guitar. Brielle was baptized in Idabel, Oklahoma on September 25, 2021. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed by her love. Brielle is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Esteban Baez, Antonio Gomez, and Maria del Refugio Vasquez. She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Maria Eva Esparza, Gerardo Esparza, Jose V. Gomez, and Martha P. Gomez; great-grandparents, Esperanza Esparza, Rosalio Esparza, Cleto Castro, and Francisca Baez; aunts and uncles, Diana Esparza, Ruth Esparza, Dulce Angelica Esparza, Uriel Gomez, Araceli Luna, Jose E. Gomez, and Brian Gomez; godparents, Maria Karina Howard and George Howard; cousins, Emma E. Gomez, Victoria G. Vences, Daniel Esparza, Violette G. Vences, Omar Jaimes, and Aileena A. Gomez; and numerous other family members and friends who loved her dearly. We love you sweet angel! Funeral service will be held 1 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
