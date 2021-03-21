Bryan Bolger
BROOMFIELD A graveside service for Mr. Bryan Bolger will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Dana G. Norton will officiate the service. Bryan Mark Bolger was born in Dallas, Texas on April 4, 1990 to Mark and Terry Bolger of Heath, Texas. Bryan graduated Poteet High School in 2008 and Texas Tech University in 2012. He moved to the mountains of Colorado that he loved so much in 2014. He was an avid skier, hiker, and mountain biker. When in Colorado, Bryan said that he was home. He always had a ready smile for everyone, was willing to help others at a moment's notice, and was up for new and exciting adventures. Bryan was a much loved and cherished son. Bryan died at his home in Colorado. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Terry Bolger; grandfather, Pat Bolger; Uncles, Franklin Jones (Trish), Brent Bolger (Kelly); Aunt, Lisa Gaskill (Jeff); as well as his cat, Ginger. Bryan was blessed with many cousins that he held dear. Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Franklin Jones Jr., Liz Jones, and Ellen Bolger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Kindness 3201 Earhart, Carrolton, TX 75006 or to a charity of your choice. He will have a private graveside service.
