Cal Gregory Staggers
MARSHALL — Cal Gregory Staggers of Naples, Florida, and Marshall, Texas, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 59.
Cal was born Aug. 16, 1963, in Marshall, to Grady 0. Staggers and Pauline Jones Hitt. He was a graduate of Marshall High School and Baylor University.
He served as president of Staggers Oil and owner-operator of Day and Night Advertising. His faith-based writing has been published in Grace In Focus Magazine. Cal was a member of Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, Texas, and Beach Church in Naples, Florida.
Cal received salvation in college when he believed in Jesus for the free gift of eternal life. He is now experiencing the victory of eternal life with Christ.
Cal was preceded in death by his father, Grady Staggers; brother, Scott Staggers; nephew Justin Tucker; father-in-law, William Tucker; and brother-in-law, Thomas Tucker.
He is survived by wife, Becky Staggers; son, Wm. Grady Staggers; mother, Pauline Hitt; brother, Morgan Staggers; stepbrothers Ryan and Rory Grant; In-laws Pat Tucker, Clark Tucker, Samantha and John Tooke, Sarah Staggers; cousins Fort and Allan Staggers, and many others.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cypress Valley Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Free Grace International and Cypress Valley Bible Church.
