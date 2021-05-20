Calvin Wesley Washington
FT. WORTH Calvin Wesley Washington Sr. was born July 21, 1952 in Marshall, Tx. to parents Carey Washington Sr. and Erma Washington. He passed away on May 9, 2021. He received his formal education from H.B. Pemberton Senior School of Marshall, Tx., Class of 1970.
Services will be at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry St., Ft. Worth, Tx. at 12 noon Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Wake will be May 21, 7-8 p.m. at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home, 4000 Miller Ave., Ft. Worth, Tx.
He is survived by and left behind to cherish his memories daughter, Temika Risher; son, Calvin Washington Jr.; sisters, Debra Washington, Carolyn Smith (Charlie), Virgie Washington Martinez (Eugenio); brothers, Carey Washington Jr., Bruce Washington, Gary Osbourne; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grands; and a host of other relatives and friends.
