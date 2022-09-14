Carita Martin McClatchey
MARSHALL, TX — On Friday, September 9, 2022, Carita McClatchey, passed from this world to meet her Lord and her beloved husband and family who preceded her in death. With grace, strength, perseverance, patience, and joy, Carita lived with terminal cancer for almost three years and inspired many.
Born in Rayne, Louisiana on August 20, 1933, Carita was the second daughter of Gilbert Bertrand Martin and Mabel Marie David. With her parents and three sisters, Carita began a lifelong love of faith and family.
Carita attended Rayne Schools, including Rayne High School, where she graduated salutatorian and was involved in various academic, leadership, and social activities. After high school, she attended Louisiana State University and was selected to two academic sororities and Chi Omega social sorority. She was a member of the Senior Debate Team and an actor in a radio dramatic team that dramatized children’s stories. Most importantly, LSU was the special place where she met the love of her life, Lloyd “Mac” McClatchey. They married in Rayne, LA on Christmas day 1952. After a few years, they moved to Marshall, TX and had 64 happy years together with a growing family.
Carita and Mac were dedicated parents to nine children-- eight girls and one boy. One year, they had children in five different schools at once. Carita embraced her role as a homemaker preparing sack lunches, sewing dance recital costumes, volunteering as a Camp Fire and 4-H leader, and serving in other school and church activities for her children. She was also a pink lady for Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall. Carita and Mac volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Marshall Food Pantry, and United Churches of Marshall as well.
St. Joseph Church was a central part of Carita’s life. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and loved her Legion of Mary prayer group, which prayed for each family’s needs and those of the community. She taught children’s religious education and served in the nursing home ministry. She was deeply grateful for weekly visits from Fr. Zach when she was homebound.
Besides volunteering, Carita enjoyed teaching kindergarten for Trinity Episcopal Day School for several years. Later, she worked for Dr. Thomas W. Kemper and Dr. John Lingold, both ObGyns. These were perfect fits for her, as she loved children and families.
Despite the pressures of raising a big family, Carita and Mac enjoyed life as a couple with their close-knit neighborhood, dinner club, senior citizen lunches, and planned trips with friends to Alaska, Canada, and other exciting places. Carita also enjoyed “girl time” in her bridge club, women’s investment club, weekly hair appointments with Freida Campbell, and just coffee talk with her girlfriends.
Most of all, Carita loved her family gatherings --sharing dinners on Sundays with her children and grandchildren and taking trips to see her South Louisiana sisters and extended family. Reminiscing, laughing, sharing stories, eating cajun food, cheering for the LSU Tigers, and praying together gave Carita joy.
Carita was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law Violet Jean and Lloyd McClatchey, Sr., infant son Joseph, her husband Mac, and many relatives and friends. Her survivors include her three sisters: Yvonne “Monie” Menard of Lafayette, LA; Sister Gilbert (Velma) Martin “Sissy” from Evansville, IN; and Heloise “Mag” Cassidy of Jennings, LA. Carita is also survived by her children: Lou Ann Kemper of Hot Springs, AR; Jeannie Furrh and husband Kyle and Kathy Wood and husband Billy of Marshall; Debbie Johnson and husband Steele of Fort Worth; Patty Bell and husband Rodney of Kilgore; Cindy Kimbrell and husband Bobby of Marble Falls; Lloyd “Macky” McClatchey, III and wife Mady of Baton Rouge, LA; Angie Snyder of Frisco; and Judy Williams and husband Keith of Austin. Carita is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She truly loved many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Frase, Monica White, NP and the staff at Texas Oncology; Dr. Valerie Allman and Emma Ritter, NP; Nicaya Smith, her beloved caregiver of Comfort Keepers; and all who supported her in prayer during her journey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate her life and passing at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. Fr. Denzil Vithanage will serve as celebrant. Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, and Gerald Duvall, honorary pallbearer. Visitation will begin at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, September 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with rosary starting at 6:30. Graveside services will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church or to the charity of your choice.
