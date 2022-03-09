Carl H. Barron
MARSHALL — Beloved husband, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, treasured brother and friend, Carl H. Barron, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Marshall, Texas. Carl was born on October 14, 1938 in Marietta, Texas to Harvey Barron and Bertha Boddie Barron. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bertha Barron; brothers, Jamie Barron, Larry Barron and Wesley Barron; sisters, Elizabeth Barron and Virginia Barron; sister-in-law, Betty Jones, and brother-in-law, Jim Logan. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice Barron of Marshall, Texas; daughter, Susan Barron of Marshall, Texas; granddaughters, Amanda Wisdom and husband, Eric Wisdom of Karnack, Texas and Amy Walsworth of Shreveport, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Nolan Wisdom, Hagan Wisdom, Shyann Wisdom, Riley Walsworth, Heath Walsworth and Madison Walsworth; brother, Howard Barron of Daingerfield, Texas; sisters-in law, Kay Kolb of Midland, Texas and Joyce Logan of Big Springs, Texas; brother-in-law, James Jones of Odessa, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He later went on to become an electrician and worked for Alcoa for 27 1/2 years. Carl was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Port Caddo Baptist Church, your church of choice, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Port Caddo Baptist Church and a Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.