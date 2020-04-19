Carl Michael Holley
MARSHALL Carl Michael Holley was born on September 24, 1952 to Cecil Holley, Sr. and Ruth Cobb Holley, in Merry Hill, North Carolina. It was there that he attended primary school and secondary school. He received his Bachelor's of Business Administration with a minor in Culinary Arts from Barber Scotia College in Concord, NC. After graduation, he was a Chef for Dillard University in New Orleans, LA until relocating to Longview, Texas. He became the head Chef for Wiley College, during which time he met the love of his life, Gloria Ann Robinson. Carl and Gloria married on September 18,1981 and were later blessed with two children, Rachel Lynette and Genesis Carl Michael Holley. They settled in Marshall and he later worked as a chemical operator for The Texas Eastman (Kodak) company for more than 25 years. Carl fellowshipped and was a highly active member of the Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church where he could often be found using his culinary skills in the basement kitchen, trimming the church grass or singing in the Rural Gospel Choir. He was a hardworking man who seemed to have endless energy for doing what he loved, especially caring for his home, gardening, cooking, singing with his Rural Gospel Choir and volunteering. He was truly a good and faithful servant of the Lord. Carl loved serving his extended family, community, church, tenants and he absolutely adored his grandchildren.
Carl returned to his Master on March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil, Sr. and Ruth Holley, sisters Mary Holley, Celestine Speller (James), and brother Cecil Holley, Jr. (Hattie). He also lost his love, Gloria Ann in 2015.
He leaves to celebrate his life: his brothers Kenneth Holley (Maxine), and Gregory Holley (Nicole); Children, Rachel Holley-Robinson (Keith'n) of Houston, Texas and Genesis Carl Michael Holley (Deja) of Las Vegas Nevada. His mind was ever on his beloved grandchildren, Kelsey and Ethan Robinson, and Genesis Jr., Illiana, Christopher, and Eden Holley. He leaves behind a host of people who were especially dear to him including nieces, nephews, special friends Derwin Pratt, Richard Miles, Kenneth Fisher, Jimmy Slim Williams, Pastor Anne Ross, John Sanders and the Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church Family.
A proper memorial service to celebrate and honor a life well-lived will be announced pending lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings. Interment was at Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. The family would like to thank you all for your prayers and outpouring of sympathy during this time of bereavement. We also thank the kind members of the Downs Funeral Home family for their meticulous attention to our family's needs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Carl M. Holley to Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church at 704 Frances St. Marshall, TX 75670.
