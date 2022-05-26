Carlin Edward Williams
ESTELLINE, TX — A memorial for Carlin Edward Williams, 62, will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 6pm at City Hall, Estelline, Texas. Carlin was born August 17, 1959, in Lampasas, Texas, and passed from this life on May 17, 2022.
Carlin was a cowboy through and through, connecting to ranchers, cowboys and their families. Those relationships lasted because of mutual trust and respect.
When Carlin wasn’t cowboyn’, he enjoyed the quietness, beauty, and simplicity that the country life offered. He took the moments he experienced on horseback, fishing, hunting, camping by a lake and traveling, and shared them in his poetry and stories.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Williams, maternal grandparents Gertie Mae and Thomas Carlin Gaines, paternal grandparents Marie and Edward Williams.
Survivors include his lifelong partner, Pearlie Williams, his mother Carolyn Evonne Gaines Williams Hutson, brother Larry Don Williams and wife, Debbie, sister Charlotte Evonne Woods and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
