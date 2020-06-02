Carol Kay Cornett
LODI A mass of Christian burial for Carol Kay Cornett will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson, Texas. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. with a visitation to follow immediately after from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
Carol Kay Cornett, 82, of Lodi, Texas was born on May 21, 1938 to Ervin Goodheart and Mildred Miller in Harlem, Montana. Mrs. Cornett passed away on May 30, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. She married the love of her life, Jesse Cornett on September 8, 1956; they spent many wonderful years together until his health failed. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson, Texas. Carol supported all types of charity events.
Mrs. Cornett always loved having a house full of guest, whether it was family, friends or children. She loved sitting in her kitchen telling stories and laughing. Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and watching her birds. She made beautiful quilts with a passion. Carol was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren who were the sunshine of her life. She was an amazing mom, wife and friend who was loved and adored by all. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Mrs. Cornett is survived by her children, Joseph D. Cornett, Tammy M. Cornett, Becky and Mike Sistrunk, Pam and Marty Whatley, Dawn and Jeffrey Fuquay, and Karen and Terry Melton; grandchildren, Jessica Jo Sistrunk, Alexandra Marie Kennair and fiance Joseph Allen Watson, and Dylan Melton; her dog and companion, Jake. Mrs. Cornett is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Cornett; son, Jesse David Cornett.
Memorial tributes may be made in her honor to Old Foundry Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 27 Lodi, Texas 75564.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marty Whatley, Terry Melton, Jeffrey Fuquay, Mike Sistrunk, Frank Kresch, Tuffy Cornett, George Hicks, Jr., and Jerry Dugai.
