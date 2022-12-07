Carole Leigh Sandifeer
JEFFERSON — Carole Leigh (Hull) Sandifeer passed in the early morning of November 29, 2022 at Magnolia Place Wellness and Rehabilitation in Jefferson, Texas surrounded by friends and family after a 24 year battle with MS. Carole was born on August 29, 1966 to Anita Hendricks Young and James Daniel Hull and was the couples only child together. She attended local school and married in 1985 to Mark Sandifeer and relocated to Marshall, Texas. April 28, 1986 her only child Donald Sandifeer was born and became her pride and joy. She was a very active mother and enjoyed cross-stitch, swimming and spending the summers with her son. As a resident of Magnolia she was well know for her fiery red hair and witty personality and love of the music Queen and all things cats. She is preceded in death by her mother Anita Young in 2020 and survived by her father James Daniel Hull of Dallas, son Donald Sandifeer of Dallas, and stepfather George Young of Wisconsin and step siblings Scott Young and Susan Young of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her best friend Barbara Anderson of Marshall who was a very close family friend. Donald Sandifeer and family would like to expressly thank Magnolia Place staff for such great care over the years. Carole will be cremated by Hilliard Funeral Home out of Van, Texas and she requested no service but the family would be grateful for donations to be made to any MS foundation for research or a cure in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.