Carolyn Adams Collegari
ROCKWALL Carolyn Adams Collegari, 60 years, passed December 11, 2019 in Rockwall, TX. Graveside services will be at the Rock Spring Cemetery, Scottsville, TX. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation Friday from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at Lewis Funeral Home.
