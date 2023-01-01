Carolyn Blakeley West
ARLINGTON — Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Carolyn was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1939, the middle sister to older sister Bonnie and younger sister Shirley. In grade school, her family moved to Marshall, TX. After graduating Marshall High School, Carolyn went to school to become X-ray technician in Fort Worth, TX at JPS Hospital where her Aunt was also her teacher. Carolyn learned quickly that working in hospitals was not her cup of tea. Eventually, Carolyn decided to go into radio, a career much more up her alley, where she spent many years working off-air at different radio stations, keeping the station’s programming on schedule.
Carolyn and her former spouse, married and welcomed two beautiful daughters.
In the late ‘70s, Carolyn worked at Safeway grocery store in Grapevine, TX, and met her beloved husband Don West. The couple decided to move back to East Texas, landing in Longview, TX in the early ‘80s.
Carolyn spent her time managing the local Exxon convenience store, hunting for antiques, coin collecting, building an old movie collection, and reading anything she could get her hands on - she had an affinity for biographies in particular. Additionally, Carolyn was an artist, she made ceramics and sold them at her booth at the antique mall. You could often find Carolyn sitting at her kitchen table, chatting with her friends and family.
Later in life, she took on the caretaker role, helping her husband through his battle with MS, while also being the caretaker for her mother-in-law for many years. Don’s MS diagnosis was a long and hard journey for the couple, but Carolyn never once faulted nor once complained during her care and love for him as he underwent treatment and battled the disease. She kept that same mentality throughout her final years with us, even during her own medical trials and dementia diagnosis. She had a great sense of humor even during her final days.
Carolyn was a strong and steadfast character and to know her was to know a good belly laugh and that she was going to be there when you needed her to be.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Faye and AJ Blakeley; husband, Don West; sisters, Bonnie Scrivener, Shirley Crank; and daughter, Terry Easter.
Carolyn is survived by her Daughter, Toni Fulks and husband, Paul; granddaughters, Olivia Wolkowicz and Madison Fulks; grandson, Alex Torretti; niece, Majel Black-Crosby; nephews, Greg Black, David Scrivener and Jeff Scrivener.
