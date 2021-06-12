Carolyn Earlene Peterson-Haddad
JEFFERSON Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn Earlene Peterson-Haddad, 84, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Reverend Taylor Duncan officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mrs. Haddad was born on August 6, 1936 in Laceyville, Texas to Karl Frederick and Lula Elizabeth (Morris) Peterson and passed away on June 9, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955 and was the Football Sweetheart her senior year. She considered her greatest accomplishment to be her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Larry Ray Haddad, Jr and Mary Ann; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Haddad Cornett and Jim; grandchildren, Melissa Ridley and Chuck, Nicholas Haddad and Laura, Chase Haddad and Nina, and was Mimi to her sweet baby angel Maisyn Cornett; nine great-grandchildren, Conner Ridley, Morgan Ridley, Christian Ridley, Riley Haddad, Reagan Haddad, Nicholas Haddad Jr., Addison Haddad, Brailyn Adams, and Kinleigh Adams as well as numerous nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
Mrs. Haddad was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Gregory Dean and Anthony Joseph Haddad, two brothers, Frederick Peterson, Jr, Rodney Peterson, and four sisters, Louise Peterson, Lillian Sisson, Dorothy Adams, and Mamie Parsons, and a niece and special friend Nancy Cutcher.
