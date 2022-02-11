Carolyn Edelman Oden
WASKOM, TX — Memorial services for Carolyn Edelman Oden, 90, will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Travis St Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX with Russ Perry and Jimbo Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Panola. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Sullivan Funeral Home.
Mrs. Oden died at 11:10 pm on February 8, 2022 in Marshall. She was born August 19, 1931 in Waskom to Thomas George Edelman and Mineola Buchanan Edelman. Mrs. Oden graduated from Waskom High School and East Texas State University. She married John Hoyt Oden Aug. 21, 1951. After teaching school in Georgia and Texas, she became business manager for the family business, J.H. Oden Construction, Co. Mrs. Oden enjoyed supporting the casinos, going fishing, horse racing, going to class reunions, working in her yard, and going to all of her kids events.
Mrs. Oden is preceded in death by her husband; son: John Hoyt Oden, Jr (Johnny Red); brothers: Thomas Glen (Pete) Edelman, Howard Edelman, Ray Edelman; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Sheri and Jimmy Bickel of Berryville, Arkansas; sons and daughters-in-law: Ken and Debbie Oden and Tom and Darlene Oden of Marshall; grandchildren: Zach Oden, Amy Oden, Ivan Bickel, Seth Bickel and his wife LaTisha, Kasey Oden McFadden and her husband Michael, Kourtney Oden, J.R. Oden and his wife Blaire, Darby Oden, Amanda Rehnquist-Smith and her husband Randy; great-grandchildren: Madilyn Haston, Juliette McFadden, Ivey Bickel, Mason Bickel, Jayce Oden, Jacob Oden, Caleb Oden, Tyson Oden, Megan Fortman, Olivia Oden, John Oden, Asher Smith, Blake Smith; great-great granddaughter: Addlee Oden.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made in her honor to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association, or the charity of your choice. Her smile and never ending fun attitude for life will remain in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.
