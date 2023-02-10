Carolyn Latham Sullivan
MARSHALL — Carolyn Latham Sullivan was born in Dallas, Texas on October 25, 1932 to Albert and Hazel Latham. She passed away at the age of 90 at her home on February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. Carolyn grew up in Longview and Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. After graduating from BMI School of Business and working at Dun & Bradstreet in Little Rock, Arkansas, she returned to Marshall and married Bill Sullivan, Jr. on April 6, 1951. Carolyn was very active in the Marshall community for many years. She was a charter member of the Marshall Symphony League. She was also a member of the Belle Maison Club, Trinity Church choir, Sunday School teacher and the Trinity Altar Guild. She served on the boards of the Harrison County Historical Society, Camp Fire Girls, Wm. B. Travis Elementary PTA, Trinity Day School, Club 25, and the Belmont Club. She also was active in the Marshall Christian Women’s Club, Friends of the Public Library, the Marshall Corral Club, the Marshall Hospital Auxiliary, the Michelson Museum and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Carolyn was a co-owner of Sullivan Funeral Home where she played an important role keeping accurate records and bookkeeping for many years. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader and bridge player, a wonderful cook, homemaker and gracious hostess. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Dr. Lauren Gilstrap, and brother and sister-in-law Albert and Ellen Latham. Survivors include her husband, Bill Sullivan, Jr. of Marshall, two daughters-Sherry Gilstrap (Rodney) and Cindy Cain of Marshall and three grandsons-Clay Hightower (Beth) of Roswell, NM, Stephen Gilstrap (Meggie) of Dallas, Texas and John Hightower (Michelle) of Roswell, NM, 5 great grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law Marion and Jim Runyan of McKinney, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also, a special thanks to Carolyn’s caregivers for their loving support. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church with a private family committal at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
