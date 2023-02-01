Carolyn S. Thompson
LONGVIEW — Carolyn Sue Deckard-Thompson was born in Tatum, TX to the late Delton Deckard and Parthine Montgomery-Deckard on May 7, 1943. She graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School where she was a member of the drill team. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Wiley and Master’s in Education from University of Missouri Kansas City. Carolyn’s professional career was dedicated to education which she was very passionate about. She started teaching at Grant Elementary in Kansas City, Kansas, later moving back to Marshall where she educated and impacted students’ lives for many years at Marshall Independent School District until her retirement. Carolyn was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Steve Miller. Here she was a member of the adult choir and served as the leader of the Deaconess Board for many years. Civic activities include a member of the Elementary Education Majors Club at Wiley College, member of Marshall Area Wiley Club, proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, member of Top Ladies of Distinction and was active with Top Teens of America as well as Upward Bound. Carolyn was preceded in death by the love of her life, John A. Thompson Jr.; brothers, Tommy and Delton Deckard and sister, Edna Mae Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Shariyun Thompson-Brown and Sidra (Brian) Rogers; granddaughters, Jonae’ Thompson, McKenzie Brown and Jasmine Rogers; four siblings; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Surrounded by family, Carolyn gained her wings on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.