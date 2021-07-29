Carrol G. Fletcher
MARSHALL Carol G. Fletcher passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at home in Marshall, Texas. Mr. Fletcher was born November 24, 1928 in Benton, Illinois, a son of the late Claude F. and Maude E. Fletcher. He attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, the USAF Government Contract Law, Air University and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He married Gracie M. Gilbreath in 1948 and went into business with his father as Tri-State Gas & Electric Company. He joined the U.S. Air Force in December 1951. His years in the Air Force were in various procurement assignments. After separation from the military, he went to work as a civilian procurement analyst for Headquarters Air Material Command and then transferred to the Atomic Energy Commission. In 1959 he accepted a procurement position with Thiokol at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama. He spent many years with Thiokol's Longhorn Division at Marshall, Texas after service with the Space Booster Division in Brunswick, Georgia. He served as Director of Finance & Administration and at times, Plant Manager. In 1975 he received his Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) from University of Texas. He retired from Longhorn in February 1986. After retirement he served as a consultant to Thiokol at Ogden, Utah and a variety of volunteer activities including Rotary International District Governor. He received both the Rotary International Citation for Meritorious Service and the Distinguished Service Award. He served at First Baptist Church, as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, BTU Director, Deacon and Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of Greeters and Host of the Welcome Center. Various positions included: President of Harrison County United Way, President of Harrison County Historical Museum, General Chairman of ETBU Annual Fund Drive, Chairman of Board Development ETBU, Chairman of Business Advisory Council ETBU School of Business, President Marshall Metro Rotary Club and for several years a Member of the Board of Directors Southwest Meter & Supply in Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude F. & Maude E. Fletcher, his loving wife since 1948, Gracie M. Fletcher, two brothers, Robert L. Fletcher and Dr. Ben S. Fletcher, son-in-laws, Gary Hall and Donnie Yeagin. He is survived by his children; Debbie Hall, David Fletcher and wife, Mary Lou and Denice Fletcher Yeagin, grandchildren; Josh Fletcher, Niki Monte and husband, Jason, Amy Hall and husband Punit Modi, Jessie Hall Moses and husband Nelson, great grandchildren; Jaxon, Braden and Kasen Monte.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the Chapel at Downs Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas with visitation at 1 pm and burial will be in Yates Cemetery, Scottsville, Texas. Pallbearers will be Charles Cornish, Charles Gillis, Brad Morin, David Neel, and Randy Pringle. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. David King, Wayne McWhorter, Sam Moseley, Paul Tapp, Bob Thompson, Cary Workman
The Family would like to thank all the care given to their father by Barbara Gould, Debbie Williams, Debra Gaither, Shirley Campbell, Beverly Smith, Christi Young and Rose Mary Holmes. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas, ETBU or Rotary Foundation.
