Cathy Norris
MARSHALL, TX — Cathy Norris, age 67, of Marshall, TX passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ November 22, 2021 in Longview, TX. She was born June 1, 1954 in Columbia, Mississippi to Dennis L. and Hilda Mae Barber. She married Mike Pigott April 19, 1970 and she was widowed on May 13, 1998. Following Mr. Pigott’s death, Cathy met Pat Norris and they were married October 27, 2001. Cathy was the epitome of a Mom. She loved her Lord, her church and her family. She was always active in her church, from teaching kids Sunday School, or singing in the church choir and being a part of the Easter Pageants, she loved being a part of her church family. Cathy also loved to fish, it may actually be the reason that they ended up living at Shadowood Lake, so that she could walk out of her back door and go fishing. She was a wonderful cook, Cathy made amazing southern comfort foods and Loved to eat crawfish. Christmas in the Norris Home was extra special, Cathy always went to great lengths to make the holidays so inviting, she had beautifully decorated trees in living room and Christmas decorations all over the house. More than anything, Cathy loved being with her family and friends, celebrating and sharing her love of Jesus Christ.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Pat of Marshall; son: Jason Pigott and his wife Jennifer of Tulsa; daughter: Christy Pigott of Watertown, NY; grandchildren: Aleks Pigott, Chloe Pigott, Kyle Pigott, Halie Pigott, Mikaella Ortlieb, Matthew Ortlieb, Hannah Ortlieb, great grandchild: Jace Garrow; brother: Dan Barber and his wife Linda; sisters: Mary Thomas and her husband Douglas, and Cindy Garcia and her husband Henry; sister-in-law: Jean Barber; brother-in-law: Tim Murray; her fur baby: Bella; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Mike Pigott; brother: Lewis Barber; sister: Deb Murray.
A service to celebrate her life and her love for Christ will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home. A time of sharing and visitation with her family will follow the services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clarke Road, Keithville, LA.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Ortlieb, Aleks Pigott, Kyle Pigott, Scott Floyd, Trey Barber. Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Mission Marshall at missionmarshall.org/donations-accepted or Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
