Cecil Eugene Gene Grubaugh
JEFFERSON, TEXAS A mass of Christian burial for Mr. Cecil Eugene Gene Grubaugh, 75, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday March 18, 2021 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson, Texas with Father William Palmer officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Captain Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral in Jefferson, Texas with a rosary service following at 7:00PM. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas will follow immediately after services on Thursday.
Mr. Grubaugh was born May 3, 1945 in Jefferson, Texas to Cecil Elno Grubaugh and Betty Opal Aaron Grubaugh and passed away on March 12, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas.
Mr. Grubaugh was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jim Hileman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Johnette Grubaugh of Jefferson, TX; daughter, Katheryn Sissie Harvey of Jefferson, TX; son, Chad Grubaugh of Jefferson, TX; daughter, Shelley Bonner of Jefferson, TX; daughter-in-law, Melinda Grubaugh of Jefferson, TX; sister, Betty Hileman of Lynchburg, VA; brother-in-law, Philip Loydpierson of Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law, O.W. Loyd II of Jefferson, TX; grandchildren, Alan & Laura Harvey of Carthage, TX, Blaine & Victoria Slack of Longview, Texas, April & Scott Gould of Marshall, TX, Jacob & Rebecca Slack of Jefferson, TX, Adam & Ashley Slack of Longview, TX, Rachael & Lee Lawrence of Jefferson, TX, Brianna Copeland of Jefferson, TX, Alyssa Grubaugh of Jefferson, TX; over 20 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Henderson, Quincey Clemmons and Ty Hayner.
In lieu of flowers the Grubaugh family has asked that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in honor of Mr. Grubaugh.
