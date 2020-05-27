Cecil Lee Alexander
MARSHALL Cecil Lee Alexander was born in Marshall, Texas on June 29, 1945 to Gordon Lee Alexander and Cecyl Bernice McDonald Alexander. Cecil fought an unceasing 8 year battle with cancer and went to be with our Savior on May 24, 2020. Cecil is survived by his loving son, Cecil Lee Alexander II (Alex) and his wife Esveida Benitez (Bella), along with their children, Taylor Lynn, Haylee Renee, Connor Lee, Ayvi and Emily. He is also survived by his special friend of 30 years, Lynda Hays and two brothers, Henry Lawrence Alexander (and wife, Lisa) and Danny Ray Alexander (and wife Patsy) and a sister, Jacque Alexander Kirkland. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who cherish Uncle Cecil dearly.
Cecil is preceded in death by his mother, father and brothers, James Burl (JB) Alexander, Billy Carl Alexander and Donald Keith Alexander and his sisters, Norma Ruth Alexander Moody, Carolyn Beatrice Alexander, Sybil Louise (Sissy) Alexander Richardson, and Martha Sue Alexander Coulter.
Cecil retired from Marshall Mineral and was an avid member of the Rusty Lug Nut Car Club. He loved classic CHEVROLETS, dirt track racing and NASCAR When Cecil wasn't working on his latest car project, he was devoting his time being PaPaw to his grandbabies.
Cecil's love for his family and friends was, and will be always, infinite. To know him was to love him.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Rusty Kirkland, Clayton Alexander, Clint Alexander, Michael Patterson, Jimmy Humphries, Bob Rheay, Bill Spencer and Ed Oliver.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment following at Eagle Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
