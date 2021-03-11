Cederick Scooter Kelly
MARSHALL Celebration of Life for Cederick Scooter Kelly will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Texas & Louisiana Association Building, Marshall. Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Jefferson Community Center, Jefferson. Interment Salem Cemetery, Linden. Mr. Kelly was born December 15, 1972 and passed away March 6, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Family Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
