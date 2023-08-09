Charles Arthur Beaird
HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — Graveside Services will be held for Mr. Charles Beaird, age 78, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Cave Springs Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
Charles Arthur Beaird was born in Marshall, Texas on October 5, 1944. He passed away in his sleep at home on August 7, 2023. He was a resident of Hallsville for the past 30 years.
In his early years, Charles worked for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, he was employed by Arkla Gas, later CenterPoint Energy, in Marshall for 27 years and Bass Engineering in Longview for 9 years.
“Mr. Charles” as he was fondly called, loved fishing, traveling, telling tales, acting, crossword puzzles, playing 42, and reading.
Charles was a long-time member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, Marshall and First United Methodist Church in Longview. He loved acting. He was a member of Opera House Theatre Players in Jefferson and served as a board member. He worked tirelessly on floats for the Mardi Gras parade for many years. Three years ago, he received the theatre’s “Big Heart” award at the YNOT awards for his years of dedication. The roles he enjoyed the most were in “Lil Abner” and “Some Like it Hot.” He was a former board member of School for Little Children at FUMC, where Riley was a student, Longview and had been a member of Knight of Pythias, and the Elk Lodge in Marshall. He was a 20-year volunteer with the Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Volunteer Hallsville EMS beginning in 1995 with Frank Craig as fire chief.
Charles loved telling stories: Ruby, rescuing him from a tree as a child, dressing as Santa Claus for the big family Christmas’, going hunting with his son John and friend Bruce in New Mexico, driving the entire Alaskan highway with Dian a few years ago and catching a huge halibut!
He now joins his parents John Evans Beaird (1981) and Kathleen Kuhn Beaird (1999). Charles is survived by sons John (Stacy), Riley, and stepson Stu (Violet.) Also, daughters Paula (Cecil,) Charla, Kim, Candy, beloved sister, Ruby Fisher, grandchildren-John Jr, Alyssa, Caleb, Joshua, Christina, Travis, Haley, Robert, Stephen, Amanda, Ashley, Tanya, Jesse and several great grands. Also, his devoted caretaker, and dear family friend the last few years, Ms. Bev, brother-in-law and special fishing partner, Pete Martin (Betty) and brother-in-law, Gary. In addition, good friends from the beginning, Don and Sharon Seals who have been rocks for Charles and Di through this journey. In addition, many friends from Hallsville, Jefferson, Caddo areas.
Special thanks to Accent Care for their dedication and concern the last several years. Going above and beyond were Ms. Jimi Hinds, nurse extraordinaire, Mr. Charles Owens, therapist and Mr. Martin Lessard.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Opera House Theatre Players, Jefferson, First United Methodist Church, Longview, Cave Springs Cemetery Association, Marshall, or Parkinson’s Foundation.
