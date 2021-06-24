Charles Arthur Lipscomb, Sr.
TEXARKANA Charles Arthur Lipscomb Sr. played his final gig as DJ Lip as he slept peacefully on June 15, 2021.
Charles was born to Ben and Minnie Lipscomb on December 20, 1930 in Temple, Texas. His family later moved to Brownwood, Texas, where he spent most of his childhood. Charles attended school in Brownwood until his junior year of high school when he was recruited by his mentor/coach Mr. Reed to come to Marshall, Texas to play football for H.B. Pemberton High School. He was an outstanding athlete for the Pemberton Panthers during those two years. After graduation from high school he met and married his wife of 67 years, Lillie Brown. To this union 4 children were born and they made a home in Marshall for over 50 years.
Charles worked for Darco/American Norit for over 50 years as their mail carrier. He was known to be seen all over Marshall in the Norit van taking care of company business. The Norit family loved Mr. Lip.
His favorite hobby was spinning vinyl/CDs as a DJ for parties in Marshall, back in Brownwood, his retirement residence in Texarkana and just about anywhere anyone requested him to be. Back to School parties on Erma Drive were always enjoyed.
After his second retirement he and Lillie moved to Texarkana to enjoy the latter years of their lives together.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Lillie; his daughter Opal Faye (childbirth); his son, Demetrius; stepson, Ray Charles Harkless; brothers, Ben and Loyd; sisters, Gladys Lipscomb, Jean Valentine, and Alice Faye Phillips; son in law, Dennis Oliver Sr. and grandson, Dennis Oliver Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Laronia Oliver; son, Charles Lipscomb Jr.; grandchildren, Anithia Oliver-Lonser(Dirk), Lavonia Ross(Tony), Sevon Wallace (Cynthia), David Harris, and Rashad Lipscomb; his granddaughter in love (Tonie Oliver) and daughter in love, Willette Wallace; close neighbor and friend Butch Castell. Also remembering BigPaw are his 18 great grandchildren, numerous other family and friends.
A private family memorial will be held in his honor.
