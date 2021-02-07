Charles Campbell
JEFFERSON A private family entombment for Mr. Charles Campbell, 79, of Marshall was held at the Mausoleum in Colonial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mr. Campbell was born on December 13, 1941 in Marshall, Texas to Dillard Campbell and Naomi Cox Campbell and passed away on February 04, 2021 in Longview. Charles was a member of Central Baptist Church of Marshall and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Chemical Operator for Texas Eastman for over 30 years and he was the former owner of Motor Supply company in Jefferson and Marshall. Charles was an avid golfer, devoted husband and father.
Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Freida Campbell of Marshall; son, Wade Campbell and wife Laurie of Little Elm; sisters, Jean Dorgan of Longview and Shirley Soape of Denton; sister-in-law, Melanie Campbell of Marshall; grandchildren, Carter Campbell, Courtney Dement and husband Trey, and Ashley Cook and fiancé Tyler Moon. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marshall Animal Shelter P.O. Box 698 Marshall, Texas 75671.
Online condolences may be made at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
