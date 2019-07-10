Charles Charlie Hall
Charles Charlie Hall, 76, of Marshall, Texas passed away on July 6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Hall was born on September 11, 1942 in Linden, Texas to his parents, Mary Hazel Surratt-Hall and Lee Ralph Hall. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church of Marshall. He loved going to church and visiting his church family.
If you knew Mr. Hall you knew he loved fishing, he was an avid fisherman and was one of the best in East Texas. He belonged to many bass fishing clubs in his early years. During this time he won many trophies in different fishing tournaments. Mr. Hall also had a passion for gardening; he could grow any and every vegetable or flower when others couldn't. He loved to buy and build bird houses for any bird you could imagine. In his spare time he enjoyed sitting outside watching the birds and taking in every aspect of nature. He absolutely loved his German shepherd, Bear. Above all, Mr. Hall loved all of his family but cherished spending time with his sons, daughter-in-law's and grandchildren just as much as they loved spending time with him.Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Gail Hall; sons, Rod Hall and wife, Mandy of Carrollton, Texas, Stephen Hall and wife, Michelle of Rusk, Texas, Stuart Hall and wife, Holly of Sherman, Texas; sister, Relda McMillon and husband, Wayne of Linden, Texas; brother, Wallace Hall and wife, Pepper of Marshall, Texas; grandchildren, Camden Hall, Mallory Hall, Morgan Hall, Maddie Hall, Charlie Hall, Jack Hall, Jennifer DeVries, Lonnie Jones and wife, Ashley, Drew Dorsey, Steven Dorsey and fiancée, Brianna Barton; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie DeVries, Chloe DeVries, Damon Jones, McKenslie Barton. Funeral Services for Mr. Hall will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Jim Houston will be officiating the services. Visitation will be held from 6-8p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donation be made to American Cancer Society.
