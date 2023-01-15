Charles Cobb IV
MARSHALL, TX — Beloved husband and father, Charles Cobb IV, 93 of Marshall, TX passed away on January 10, 2023 in Longview. He was born October 21, 1929 in Houston to Charles Cobb III and Mae Perry Cobb. Mr. Cobb grew up in Marshall. He graduated from Marshall High School and attended Southern Methodist University. He married Barbara Ann Borel December 5, 1949 in Oklahoma. He is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Mr. Cobb is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara of Marshall; sons: Charles Cobb V of Marshall, Charles Lansing Cobb of Mashall, and Jack Borel Cobb of Longview; daughter: Christy Anne Cobb of Marshall; grandchildren: Charles Cobb VI of Houston, Amber Cobb Beach and husband Bob of Golden, CO and Jacob Reagan Foster of Austin; great grandchildren: Tobias Beach and Avynn Beach of Golden CO; niece: Suzanne Griggs and husband Wes of Houston, niece Melinda Borel and wife Kim Hoffman of Houston, Nephew Bud Borel of Brazoria, TX; great nephew Blake Griggs and wife Vivian Michelle Griggs of Houston; great niece: Courtney Griggs Ledet and husband Jared of Houston.
The family would like to thank the emergency room and intensive care unit nurses at Longview Regional Medical Center for their compassion and unbelievable care, especially Dr. Anita Scribner, Dr. Venkatesh Donty, and Chad Crossland, NP.
Arrangements are by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
