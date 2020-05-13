Charles Dalton Bright
MARSHALL Charles Dalton Bright, age 87, passed away in Marshall, Texas on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born in Wood County, Texas on September 7, 1932 to Charles Harvey Dalton and Nola May (Lammons) Bright. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nola May Long. Charles is survived by four children, Emily Bright, Frances Bright, Paul Bright and wife, Paula, all of Dallas, TX and Glenn Bright and wife, Heather of Murphy, TX; nine grandchildren, Stefan and Jessica Bright, Sarah Bright, Laura and Aaron Houston, Daniel Bright, Scott Bright, Seth Bright and Seaver Bright; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Cori, Reagan, Charly and Lane. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Fisher and husband, Richard of Marshall, TX and Madeline Dishman of Athens, TX; his nephew, Richard Fisher, Jr. and wife, Pam of Marshall, TX, and many friends including Tim Burr and family. Charles graduated from Marshall High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force receiving the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked for Montgomery Ward Stores before enrolling in Mortuary School. He worked as a funeral director for many years before retiring. Charles had a green thumb taking great pride in his work which led to his life-long love for planting gardens and landscaping. His last place of employment was as a groundkeeper for St. Joseph Catholic Church and Cemetery where he proudly maintained the grounds. After moving to Marshall Manor Nursing Home, he created gardens of cucumbers, tomatoes, kale and peppers and landscaped in the gardens. He loved bringing his experience with flowers and the love of color to Marshall Manor to enhance the lives of other residents he considered friends. He loved people and would talk to everyone he met, sharing life stories. He enjoyed his daily coffee and conversations with his friends at Marshall Manor and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed by his friendship. Observing the public health crisis with a limit of 10 people at a time and social distancing, a time of visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10am-6pm. Graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Garden of Inspiration, Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX with Father Denzil Vithanage and Bro. Ron Segers officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.