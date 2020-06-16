Charles Edgar Armstrong III
MARSHALL Charles Edgar Armstrong III, of Marshall, Texas, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in a Longview, Texas hospital. He was 82.
Charles was born January 16, 1938, in El Paso, Texas, to Charles Edgar Armstrong, Jr. and Florence Doak Armstrong. On August 6, 1966, he was married to Gimmie Atchley in De Kalb, Texas. He received a BBA degree from the University of Texas-El Paso, was a self employed Financial Advisor and a member of First United Methodist Church in Marshall, Texas. Charles was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Gimmie Atchley Armstrong of Marshall, Texas; three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Rebecca Armstrong of Dallas, Texas, John and Angela Armstrong of Rockport, Texas and Paul and Dana Armstrong of Kingwood, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Cole, Ashley, Kathleen, Margaret, Reid and Riley Armstrong; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Ottis Hargett of Linden, Texas; two nieces, Rose Mary Neshyba and Laura Sheridan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at College Hill Cemetery in De Kalb, Texas with Rev. Harold Coburn officiating, under the direction of Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas.
Online registration at www.batesfamilyfuneralhome.com.
