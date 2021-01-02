Charles Finley
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mr. Finley will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Jim Houston will officiate the service. Interment will be held at Algoma South Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Charles Finley, 85, of Marshall, Texas was born on August 28, 1935 to his parents, Martha Hatton and James Paul Finley. Mr. Finley passed away at his family home on December 30, 2020. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Hall Finley on March 26, 1955. Mr. Finley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, Tyler Shrine, Waco Scottish Rite, Bloomfield-Kaufman Masonic Lodge #112, Past Master of RA Tompkins Masonic Lodge # 1254 in Waskom, Texas and Jacksonville Order of Eastern Star Chapter 337. He is a retired Tech Sgt. from the United States Air Force after serving for 22 years. During his time in the service, he fought in the Vietnam War. He worked for Ryder Logistics retiring after 15 years, during his 15 years he was awarded Driver of the Year in 2012.
Mr. Finley is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn Hall Finley; son, James and Mary Finley; brother, Tommy Finley; grandchild, Charles A. Finley; Great-grandchildren, Destiny, Charles, and Jonathan Finley. He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family of Mr. Finley that requested that any donations be made to Fairview Baptist Church in his honor.
