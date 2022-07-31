Charles G. Head
MARSHALL, TX — Charles G. Head, 92, of Marshall, passed July 28, 2022 in Marshall. He was born Nov 18, 1929 in Shawmutt, AL. Mr. Head joined the Air Force after graduating high school where he served 24 years until retiring as MSGT in 1971. He loved music, played the clarinet and the saxophone, was the director for the Air Force Band, opened Head Music Store in Downtown Marshall and enjoyed being involved in the local music community and played with Jazz and Swing bands around the area. It can be said that music was his life. He is a charter member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Marshall.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Colonial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to alz.org/donate in his honor.
