Charles H. “Chuck” Potter
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Charles H. “Chuck” Potter, 80, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Colonial Gardens directly following the funeral services.
Chuck Potter, a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on February 9th, 2022.
He was born November 2, 1941, in Scoby, Montana to Clarke Addison Potter, and Lilian Simkins. He was raised in Polson, Montana and soon found his way to Elysian Fields, Texas where he raised his son. Chuck is survived by his son, Kendall Potter (wife Isabel) of Cartersville, Georgia, his sister Sue Walter (husband Fred) of Great Falls, Montana, his brothers Douglas Potter, of Polson, Montana and Stuart Potter (wife Kimberly) of Plano, Texas, and his stepson, Kenneth Leavine (wife Laura) of Dennemora, New York; stepdaughters, Kathy Leavine-Lepley (husband Reggie) of Huntsville, Texas and Jennifer Melton-Smith of New Waverly, Texas; grandchildren, Braden Potter, Allison Potter, Charles Potter, Douglas Bolle Jr., Abby Wescott, Maddy Wescott, Alyssa Wescott, Tyler Leavine, Ashleigh Leavine, Shelby Lepley, Morgan Smith, and Marci Smith. Extended family include Christy Mullins, Dustin Wittman, Shay Lynch, Scotty Hill, Stephen Hill and three great-grandchildren, Remie, Kyllian and Sullivan.
Chuck was the middle of seven children. He is preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Sandra “Sandy” Potter, who he adored and was devoted to; his mother and father, and brothers Edward Potter, and Clifford Potter, and sister Doretta Brown.
Chuck worked for the Fabsteel Company in Waskom, TX as Chief Draftsman and Assistant Plant Manager until 1985 when Fabsteel closed their doors. The constant survivor, innovator and entrepreneur, Chuck formed his own business of over 25 years, The C.H. Potter & Co., Inc, and at its peak employed as many as twenty employees at one time from the local area. In his retirement years, Chuck enjoyed wood working with his wife, bowling in wheelchair National tournaments where he often placed, and attending Dallas Cowboy’s football games. Chuck was an especially kind and generous man who loved his family dearly. He was a great neighbor and friend and will be sorely missed by all.
