Charles Louis Brooking
JEFFERSON Graveside services for Mr. Charles Louis Brooking, 75, of Jefferson were held Friday, April 02, 2021 with Bro. Billy Brewer officiating and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mr. Brooking was born October 04, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Thomas Glen Brooking and Anna Pauline Helms Brooking and passed away on March 31, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas.
Mr. Brooking was preceded in death his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Charles graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965 and then joined the Navy where he proudly served for 4 years. He spoke often of Guantanamo Bay, Rio de Jannero, and the other many places he was able to see during those years. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson. In 2005, Charles retired from Lone Star Steel after 33 years of dedicated service.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Mary Jane Allen Brooking; sister, Glenda Grant & husband Laverne; niece, Sharla Kirkpatrick & husband Bobby; nephew, Jay Grant; 3 great nieces; 3 great nephews; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity or animal shelter of your choice.
