Charles Michael Mike Girlinghouse
WOODLANDS Funeral Services will be held for Mr. Charles Michael Mike Girlinghouse, age 69, at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX on Friday, January 31, 2020. A Visitation of family and friends will be held at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Charles Michael Girlinghouse was born January 1, 1951 in Rayville, LA to Charles and Dorcas Girlinghouse, and passed from this life on January 22, 2020 in The Woodlands, TX.
Mr. Girlinghouse graduated from Marshall I.S.D. and would go on to attend Baylor University. He worked for the United States Government in Customs until retiring in 2003. His friends and family would tell you that Mike was a prince of a guy, he was very smart, and everyone will miss his smile and witty sense of humor. In his spare time, Mr. Girlinghouse enjoyed photography, computers, keeping up with Baylor University Sports, and his precious border collie Spot.
Mr. Girlinghouse was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Colleen Girlinghouse. He is survived by his aunt, Doris Stewart and husband Ples; cousins, Sheila Jenkins, Dorcas DD Loftin, and Cindy Gomez, Albert R. Dusty Girlinghouse, and Betty Bell, and numerous relatives, and friends. Mike Girlinghouse is much loved and will be greatly missed.
Charles Michael Girlinghouse was born January 1, 1951 in Rayville, LA to Charles and Dorcas Girlinghouse, and passed from this life on January 22, 2020 in The Woodlands, TX.
Mr. Girlinghouse graduated from Marshall I.S.D. and would go on to attend Baylor University. He worked for the United States Government in Customs until retiring in 2003. His friends and family would tell you that Mike was a prince of a guy, he was very smart, and everyone will miss his smile and witty sense of humor. In his spare time, Mr. Girlinghouse enjoyed photography, computers, keeping up with Baylor University Sports, and his precious border collie Spot.
Mr. Girlinghouse was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Colleen Girlinghouse. He is survived by his aunt, Doris Stewart and husband Ples; cousins, Sheila Jenkins, Dorcas DD Loftin, and Cindy Gomez, Albert R. Dusty Girlinghouse, and Betty Bell, and numerous relatives, and friends. Mike Girlinghouse is much loved and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.