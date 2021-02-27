Charles Ray Harper
TYLER Charles R. Harper passed from this earth to Heaven Thursday, February 18th 2021 at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was born November 4th 1930 to Walton Lavell Harper and Elsie Mildred Gibson in Harris County, Texas. Charles lived in Port Arthur, Texas until the family relocated to Palestine in his early years.
Charles graduated from Palestine High School in 1949 and the day after graduation joined the Navy and left for California. He served 4 years, including the Korean War. Charles was on the USS Platte AO-24.
While on a short leave Charles married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Jenkins.
After Charles left the Navy they moved to Pasadena and raised a family. When their children were grown, they moved back to Palestine and while in Palestine Charles commuted to Tyler and in 1986 got his Master's Degree from UT Tyler in technology.
Charles taught at Palestine High School until he retired. He loved teaching and had a passion for helping his students and encouraged every one of them. His co-teachers said that Charles encouraged them as well and always had an ear!
In 2008 Charles and Joanne moved to Maple Valley Washington and lived with Cheryl on her property in a beautiful cottage. After Joanne passed from Earth to Heaven Charles came back to Texas in 2015 to live with his daughter Sandra.
Charles Ray Harper (Aka Charlie or Peeps) was 90 years of age, full of zest and love! He always had a smile on his face and a laugh on the tip of his tongue! He had such funny stories and always drew a crowd when story time came around. He loved to hunt and he hunted with gun and with bow and was precise with both! He shot an arrow into a target and shot another arrow into the first one......a Robinhood!
Peeps loved his family well and adored his grands and great grands. He loved his friends and was always there if they needed a listening ear. He was known for giving a bamp-bamp on the noses of the little ones running around and occasionally he bamp bamped his daughter's noses as well!
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joanne Harper, his son Charles Ray (Chuck) Harper, Jr. and his brother William Frank Harper.
Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl Diane (Cheri) Burwell and husband Edwin, and Sandra Dawn Hendricks (Sandy) and husband Danny, sister, Melba Jane Freeman, brothers Jerry Harper and Gary Harper. His grandchildren from Washington, Adrian Burwell (Jill), Reuben Burwell (Kristen), Jared Burwell (Corrie), Hannah Unruh (Tim), Joseph Burwell (Lacy), Sarah Meyers (James), Stephen Burwell, and Seth Burwell (China). His Grandson from Nashville, Jeff Hyde (April), grandsons from Texas, Jason Hyde (Jessica) and Josh Hyde (Taylor) and grandson from Shreveport, Nathan Hendricks (Alicia).
Great Grands.........35
Nieces, Jennifer Harper Hamilton (Ford), Linda Freeman Ratliff (Frank)
Nephew, John Kirk Harper (Jennifer, AKA Tai)
Cousins, Samuel Raines (Carol), Dorothy Magee, Carolsue Huddleston and Tamara Skeete.
Great hunting partner, Donnie Hyde
Last but not least, Sophie Nell, a Toy Poodle that became a best friend and stayed by Charles' side until his parting.
